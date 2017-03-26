Greene `padlocks’ field to capture feature 35-lap event

-Star Party Rentals criterium meet

Andre ‘Padlock’ Greene outrode Paul DeNobrega and Jamal John in a thrilling three-man sprint finish to cart off the spoils of the feature 35-lap event of the Star Party Rental criterium programme yesterday. The Berbician, who recorded his first signature win of the season, stopped the clock in a brisk one hour, 15 minutes and 38 seconds in perfect conditions for racing at the National Park.

His heroics, which measured about a half a wheel, broke the win streak of riders from Team Coco and the Linden Bauxite Flyers (LBF). Riders from the two clubs along with DeNobrega of Team Evolution have dominated the local cycling circuit this season.

