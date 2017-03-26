Police arrested by UG at home in low scoring encounter

The University of Guyana (UG) pulled off a thrilling last over victory to defeat top-of-the-table Police Sports Club by three wickets at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary, in the only first-division Carib T20 match possible yesterday after the other two games were rained out.

UG, who won the toss and invited Police to bat in the contest which was reduced to 10-overs-a-side due to overnight rain, were staring down the barrel in the first over after Police opener Alex Algoo clobbered off-spinner Linden Austin’s over for 35 runs. Algoo, who took on the shorter of the two boundaries smashed Austin for four consecutive sixes, a four and then another six to start Police’s innings like a house on fire. Their last nine overs however, only produced 41 runs after medium pacer Keron Sewnarine removed Algoo for 35 and number four batter Kelvin Leitch without scoring in quick succession.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Shiv 26,000 and counting!

Windies out to erase bad memories

Greene `padlocks’ field to capture feature 35-lap event

Inter-County Champion-of-Champions Softball tournament returns next month

default placeholder

Rain ends first day’s play in third NZ-S.Africa test

default placeholder

Allen half-century keeps Scorpions on top

default placeholder

Selection bureaucracy

Masters Academy schools Tutorial 12-1

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese

  2. Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old

  3. Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack

  4. US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers

  5. ‘It wasn’t me’

  6. Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60

  7. Entry refused to tuna shipment

  8. Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?

  9. Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Harmony Village

Wedding Expo 2017

Special dinner

PM visits oil rig

Off the road!

Regular occurrence

Models wearing wedding gowns

Abolition of Indian Indentureship