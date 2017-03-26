Police arrested by UG at home in low scoring encounter

The University of Guyana (UG) pulled off a thrilling last over victory to defeat top-of-the-table Police Sports Club by three wickets at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary, in the only first-division Carib T20 match possible yesterday after the other two games were rained out.

UG, who won the toss and invited Police to bat in the contest which was reduced to 10-overs-a-side due to overnight rain, were staring down the barrel in the first over after Police opener Alex Algoo clobbered off-spinner Linden Austin’s over for 35 runs. Algoo, who took on the shorter of the two boundaries smashed Austin for four consecutive sixes, a four and then another six to start Police’s innings like a house on fire. Their last nine overs however, only produced 41 runs after medium pacer Keron Sewnarine removed Algoo for 35 and number four batter Kelvin Leitch without scoring in quick succession.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.