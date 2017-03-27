Barnwell’s last over heroics push DCC over the line
—Rutherford slams unbeaten 91
By Royston Alkins
Demerara Cricket Club’s Sherfane Rutherford smoked a majestic 91 not out from 46 deliveries and, coupled with last over heroics from Christopher Barnwell, saw Demerara Cricket Club eke out a narrow three-run win over
Police Sports Club at the Eve Leary Ground yesterday in the Georgetown Cricket Association’s T20 first division competition.
The nail-biting encounter began with DCC winning the toss and electing to bat first on the dry looking pitch.
