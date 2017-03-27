Barnwell’s last over heroics push DCC over the line

By Royston Alkins

Demerara Cricket Club’s Sherfane Rutherford smoked a majestic 91 not out from 46 deliveries and, coupled with last over heroics from Christopher Barnwell, saw Demerara Cricket Club eke out a narrow three-run win over

Police Sports Club at the Eve Leary Ground yesterday in the Georgetown Cricket Association’s T20 first division competition.

The nail-biting encounter began with DCC winning the toss and electing to bat first on the dry looking pitch.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.