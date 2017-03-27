Hurricanes battling to stay afloat after Shillingford assault

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC — Former West Indies off-spinner Shane Shillingford was leading a one-man assault against Leeward Islands Hurricanes, as he pushed his Windward Islands Volcanoes to the brink of victory in their eighth round contest here yesterday.

The 34-year-old claimed six for 78 to send Hurricanes tumbling for 240 in their first innings after the hosts resumed the penultimate day on 135 for four at Warner Park.

Forced to follow on by 300 runs, Hurricanes once again came under pressure from Shillingford as he picked up both wickets to leave them on 105 for two — still requiring a further 195 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Opener Montcin Hodge was leading the fightback for Hurricanes on an unbeaten 51 from 145 balls with six fours.

He put on 46 for the first wicket with captain Kieran Powell who made 17 before shouldering arms to Shillingford and having his stumps shattered.

Jermaine Otto also perished cheaply for 10, lofting Shillingford to Sherman Lewis running around at mid-wicket. However, Keacy Carty, unbeaten on 16 at the close, joined Hodge to see Hurricanes safely to the close courtesy of an unbroken 39-run, third wicket partnership.

Earlier, Hurricanes benefitted from Nkrumah Bonner’s 14th first class half-century as they managed to push their innings past 200.

The Jamaican stroked 55 off 108 balls in a shade over 2-1/2 hours with nine fours, and put on 57 for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton who made 18.

All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall chipped in with a fluent 42 off 68 balls with five fours and a six.

However, Hurricanes squandered a position of 173 for four, losing their last six wickets for 77 runs, with left-arm seamer Delorn Johnson snaring three for 48.

With his first innings haul, Shillingford went past 500 first class wickets.