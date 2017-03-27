Milestone for Miller as Scorpions whip Red Force

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC — Captain Nikita Miller’s 26th five-wicket haul in first class cricket helped Jamaica Scorpions halt their losing skid, with a convincing 87-run victory over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force inside three days here yesterday.

Set a modest but tricky 229 for victory at Queen’s Park Oval, the hosts were bundled out for 141 — the second time in the contest they failed to crack 200 after being dismissed for 173 in their first innings.

Miller scythed through the innings to finish with five for 45 and claim match figures of nine for 85. In the process, the 34-year-old passed 450 wickets in first class cricket.

Leg-spinner Damion Jacobs provided the support, picking up three for 55 to add to his three from the first innings.

Marlon Richards, batting at number eight, top-scored with 47 while captain and opener Kyle Hope chipped in with 35 and Isaiah Rajah, 23.

Red Force lost Jeremy Solozano for two but cruised to 60 for one courtesy of a 51-run, second wicket stand between Hope and the left-handed Rajah.

But Miller and Jacobs combined to trigger a collapse where five wickets tumbled for eight runs in the space of 53 deliveries.

Richards brandished his bat to good effect, cracking three fours and four sixes in a 43-ball cameo but the damage was already done and Red Force never recovered.

Earlier, Scorpions were dismissed for 201 — the same score as their first innings — after resuming the day on 172 for seven.

Left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell picked up two of the three wickets to fall to finish with three for 52 while seamer Rayad Emrit failed to add to his tally from Saturday, ending with three for 30.

Scorpions had lost both of their games since the restart of the competition earlier this month.