No longer the boss, Sparta upset by Back Circle 2-3
The Petra Organization’s GT Beer Futsal championships suffered its first major upset Saturday when Back Circle edged Sparta Boss 3-2 in front of a sold out crowd at the NationalGymnasium.
With the score 2-2 in the dying moments of their group stage fixture, the youthful East Ruimveldt unit secured the unexpected victory compliments of a Stephon McLean 30th minute effort.
Prior to the dramatic conclusion, Cleon Forester and Devon Millington had pushed…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese
Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old
US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers
-
‘It wasn’t me’
Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
-
51 year-old Guyanese wholesaler murdered in his T&T home
Comments
About these comments