No longer the boss, Sparta upset by Back Circle 2-3

The Petra Organization’s GT Beer Futsal championships suffered its first major upset Saturday when Back Circle edged Sparta Boss 3-2 in front of a sold out crowd at the National​Gymnasium.

With the score 2-2 in the dying moments of their group stage fixture, the youthful East Ruimveldt unit secured the unexpected victory compliments of a Stephon McLean 30th minute effort.

Prior to the dramatic conclusion, Cleon Forester and Devon Millington had pushed