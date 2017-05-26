Wins for Santos, Kitty Masters
Clash of Veterans Championship
Santos and Kitty Masters secured hard-fought wins, when the Alex Bunbury Sports and Academic Academy (ABSAA) coordinated ‘Clash of Veterans’ Football Championship, continued on Wednesday.
Staged at the Tucville Community Ground, Santos edged Plaisance by a 1-0 scoreline. Gerald Gittens was the difference on the night, as he found the back of the net.
On the other hand, Kitty dismantled Rastas by a 3-0 margin. Meanwhile Thomas United and Pele FC fought to a 1-1 stalemate. Chris Barnwell scored for Thomas United, whilst Omally Nassy netted for Pele FC.
Similarly, Wales and Park Rangers played to an identical scoreline. Royston McClean scored for Wales, while Dexter Charles was on target for Park Rangers.
The tournament which will continue tomorrow at the same venue, is being played in a league format, featuring teams from Georgetown, East Coast Demerara and West Bank Demerara.
Sponsors of the event are Banks DIH Limited, Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Star Party Rental, Leading Edge and Fruta Conquerors FC.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Boy critical, siblings hurt in crash
-
No renegotiating illegal parking meter contract
-
Man charged with stealing $700,000 from Republic Bank customer’s account
-
Shot pandit recovering
-
Husband held after fatal stabbing of Amelia’s Ward mother
-
Stephen Vieira released
GBTI to recover funds lost in alleged fraud -Board Chairman
-
Links between Roger Khan, Leslie Ramsammy were strong – US Charge d’ Affaires in cable
-
SOCU investigating cocaine trafficker ‘Haffa’ for alleged money laundering – James
Comments
About these comments