Wins for Santos, Kitty Masters

Clash of Veterans Championship

Santos and Kitty Masters secured hard-fought wins, when the Alex Bunbury Sports and Academic Academy (ABSAA) coordinated ‘Clash of Veterans’ Football Championship, continued on Wednesday.

Staged at the Tucville Community Ground, Santos edged Plaisance by a 1-0 scoreline. Gerald Gittens was the difference on the night, as he found the back of the net.

On the other hand, Kitty dismantled Rastas by a 3-0 margin. Meanwhile Thomas United and Pele FC fought to a 1-1 stalemate. Chris Barnwell scored for Thomas United, whilst Omally Nassy netted for Pele FC.

Similarly, Wales and Park Rangers played to an identical scoreline. Royston McClean scored for Wales, while Dexter Charles was on target for Park Rangers.

The tournament which will continue tomorrow at the same venue, is being played in a league format, featuring teams from Georgetown, East Coast Demerara and West Bank Demerara.

Sponsors of the event are Banks DIH Limited, Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Star Party Rental, Leading Edge and Fruta Conquerors FC.

 

