What’s Cooking: Other flours (gluten-free)

Hi Everyone,

What’s Cooking is a series in which I answer questions you may have about food or cooking but are too shy to ask.

In a bid to eat healthy and to cope with the dietary restrictions if diagnosed with Celiac disease, more and more people are turning to other flours such as rice flour, coconut flour, breadfruit flour, cassava flour etc, all gluten-free flours.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Tastes Like Home, The Scene

10 years of Tastes Like Home…Thank you!

2016 Foodie Lessons

Something for everyone

What’s Cooking: Garlic Pork

Timely advice worth remembering

What’s Cooking: Baked Chicken

No Pasta Dishes, Please

At home in the Backyard Café

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  2. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  3. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  4. President rejects GECOM list

  5. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  6. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  7. Jagdeo floats approach to CCJ to settle legal split over Gecom chair

  8. New General Secretary Jagdeo says: PPP to decentralise to set up return to gov’t


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall

Silk conferral

Iranian Ambassador saluted

Brigadier Patrick West new GDF Chief of Staff

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market