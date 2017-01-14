What’s Cooking: Other flours (gluten-free)

Hi Everyone,

What’s Cooking is a series in which I answer questions you may have about food or cooking but are too shy to ask.

In a bid to eat healthy and to cope with the dietary restrictions if diagnosed with Celiac disease, more and more people are turning to other flours such as rice flour, coconut flour, breadfruit flour, cassava flour etc, all gluten-free flours.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.