Aquaila Rupan wins Miss Mash crown in stiff competition

Aquaila Rupan, who went by the stage name ‘Miss Buxton Spice’, was crowned Miss Mash Queen Guyana 2017 on Sunday last in what played out to be a very competitive competition where she faced off with beauties who fought for the crown ‘tooth and nail.’

In the end she held her nerve and won the nod of the judges at the National Cultural Centre.

The pageant opened with an indigenous group performing a folk dance, followed by an Indian dance. This made way for the costume category where the contestants paraded onstage in their bright and glittering costumes made by local designers.

In the swimsuit segment, the six contestants enticed the crowd strutting their stuff on stage in their beach outfits accentuated with feathered fans. It was model, Ashanti Jasper in her blue Randy Madray two-piece who secured the Swimsuit Award.

