Religious guidance: community or cult?

People often assume that my faith is Muslim because of my first name. When they become aware of my unidealistic juggling of different faiths as a child, they then go on to assume that I have somehow grown to be an overly religious person who despises anyone who takes the Lord’s name in vain, or a free-sailing hippy whose spirituality flows with any religion.

My relationship with religion has always been a complex one because of how it was imposed on me. Religion had always been something that was paramount to my immediate family, so much so that they sampled different faiths and practices possibly hoping to find something that they could relate to. At one particular time in my life I remember being both Hindu and Christian at the same time.

I remember me and my sisters, as children, partaking in Jhandi ceremonies on some Saturdays with both my mother and father and then the following day being made to attend church with our Godmother.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in The Scene

Koaito Grant: Taking photography to another level

default placeholder

Clapped, pounded or shaken?

default placeholder

SDA church celebrates 130 years in Guyana

default placeholder

Woman-in-law for National Cultural Centre

Andrew DosSantos speaks through his art

Fashion, feminism and the future

Hindu organisation plans fun filled day in observance of Phagwah

‘Dan Jah V’ releases single

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

  2. Tuschen child dies after accident

  3. Phagwah and Diwali

  4. DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case

  5. Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash

  6. Six charged over million-dollar robberies

  7. Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

  8. Billions in state assets were stolen annually under PPP/C, SARU Chief insists

  9. Royston King charged with forgery


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Bartica miner held with pistol

Explosive trace detection machines handed over by US

Starr Computers Tech Talk

Tickets for two to Chile!

Kamarang clean-up

GALLERY: Wet savannah drive

Guyana Publications Inc donates to St John’s College

GALLERY: Faces of Phagwah