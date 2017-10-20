`Challenges and gaps’ seen in Small Business Bureau’s operations

A recently concluded mid-term review of the work of the Small Business Bureau has identified “challenges and gaps” in the agency’s operations though the Bureau’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lowell Porter has told Stabroek Business that “many good things…came out of the SBB that were never acknowledged.”

Up until and subsequent to Dr. Porter’s appointment to head the Bureau it had come under considerable criticism over the failure to make public its accomplishments in financing small business growth since its launch with much aplomb under the Donald Ramotar administration in 2013.

But Dr. Porter who holds a Masters Degree in Administration and a Phd. in Agricultural Science related a stream of accomplishments realized by the Bureau including the fact that 2,643 persons had benefitted from training provided by the Bureau up to June this year. Porter said that of the 660 persons ….