‘Uncapped’ targeting greater ‘buy local’ focus

What is being promoted as the start of a major public/private sector initiative to create a wider domestic market for Guyana’s agro-processing sector will be staged next weekend at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia under the title Uncapped.
On Tuesday, representatives of the Guyana Manufac-turing & Services Association (GMSA) and the Ministry of Business, the two lead agencies in the staging of the event, along with representatives of other stakeholder entities met at Sophia to finalize arrangements for the three day – Friday October 27 to Sunday October 29 – event which seeks to serve as a springboard for the significant popularization of the country’s potentially lucrative agro- processing sector.
Both Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin are scheduled to address the Friday October 27th opening of Uncapped though the organizers have emphasized that the official part of the proceedings will be relatively short and that the customary formalities will be subsumed beneath the substantive purpose of the event, that is, to help create a significantly enhanced consumer interest in and demand for local agro-produce.
Last Tuesday, top GMSA officials, including ….
`Challenges and gaps’ seen in Small Business Bureau’s operations
A recently concluded mid-term review of the work of the Small Business Bureau has identified “challenges and gaps” in the agency’s operations though the Bureau’s Chief Executive Officer Dr.
High demand for plantain flour pushes Peppy’s to eye foreign market
From its humble beginning in 1971 as a modest manufacturing establishment – trading at the time as Mohammed’s Manufacturing Enterprise in Sussex street Albouystown – Peppy’s Foods has gradually become a household name in the local Agro Processing sector.
M & I Business launches cake mix
Gone are the days when young, bright, ambitious Guyanese cling tenaciously to academic pursuits that equip them for distinguished careers in well-recognized disciplines, leaving entrepreneurial options to those who see greater merit in doing business.
Sterling Products plantain fries making a case for agro processing sector
Guyana may not be anywhere close to the top of the regional pile as far as the high food import bill is concerned but Sterling Products Chief Executive Officer, Ramsey Ali says that should not diminish the focus on redirecting the country’s foreign exchange expenditure by taking advantage of what our agricultural sector has to offer.
Kitco Market Data
Gold Prices for the three-day period ending Thursday October 19, 2017 Kitco is a Canadian company that buys and sells precious metals such as gold, copper and silver.