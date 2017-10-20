‘Uncapped’ targeting greater ‘buy local’ focus

What is being promoted as the start of a major public/private sector initiative to create a wider domestic market for Guyana’s agro-processing sector will be staged next weekend at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia under the title Uncapped.

On Tuesday, representatives of the Guyana Manufac-turing & Services Association (GMSA) and the Ministry of Business, the two lead agencies in the staging of the event, along with representatives of other stakeholder entities met at Sophia to finalize arrangements for the three day – Friday October 27 to Sunday October 29 – event which seeks to serve as a springboard for the significant popularization of the country’s potentially lucrative agro- processing sector.

Both Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin are scheduled to address the Friday October 27th opening of Uncapped though the organizers have emphasized that the official part of the proceedings will be relatively short and that the customary formalities will be subsumed beneath the substantive purpose of the event, that is, to help create a significantly enhanced consumer interest in and demand for local agro-produce.

Last Tuesday, top GMSA officials, including ….