(Prepared by the Guyana Marketing Corporation and published by Stabroek Business as a public service)
GASCI Summary of Financials Session
GASCI Summary of Financials Session 741 October 2, 2017
Kitco Market Data
Gold Prices for the three-day period ending Thursday October 5, 2017
GASCI (www.gasci.com/telephone Nº 223-6175/6) reports that session 741’s trading results showed consideration of $27,708,720 from 206,687 shares traded in 9 transactions as compared to session 740’s trading results which showed consideration of $2,328,445 from 11,794 shares traded in 6 transactions.
GASCI (www.gasci.com/telephone Nº 223-6175/6) reports that session 739’s trading results showed consideration of $1,807,000 from 51,200 shares traded in 5 transactions as compared to session 738’s trading results, which showed consideration of $345,800 from 12,700 shares traded in 2 transactions.