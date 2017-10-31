Women and Children’s rights in Guyana: Rhetoric and reality

By Wintress White and Joy Marcus
Protecting the rights of women and children is always an important obligation of any government. In Guyana, violence against women and children has been a serious problem for many years. In addition, women’s equality overall remains lacking; there are still strong cultural and religious traditions in Guyanese society that promote male domination over women and prevent women and girls from fully enjoying their human rights. In this context, the government has a responsibility to play a leadership role in terms of re-shaping harmful societal attitudes, promoting gender equity, and protecting women and children. This obligation however, remains largely unmet.
The current government of Guyana – like the previous one – has several female Ministers and does claim a commitment to women’s rights; however, the reality for women and children on the ground remains largely unchanged. Laws on the books and lip service to empowerment and equity aside – Guyanese women and children remain extremely vulnerable and disadvantaged, compared to their male counterparts. Specifically, serious flaws in the judicial system remain – although women currently hold the top positions of the Guyanese judiciary. Sexual violence matters remain under-reported, inadequately investigated, and conviction rates woefully low…..
On free and fair elections in Guyana
Address by Ralph Ramkarran New York Diaspora, 8th October, 2017) October 5 will forever be remembered in the history of Guyana as the date when a short-lived democracy was restored.
The Multiversity Universities of the Caribbean
Vice Chancellor’s Fourth Renaissance Lecture September 7th, 2017 By George A. O. Alleyne, Director Emeritus Pan American Health Organization September 7, 2017 First, I wish to thank Dr.
A brief history of the University of Guyana
Presented at the Interfaith Service to mark the 50th Anniversary of the passing of the University of Guyana Ordinance #63, April 19, 1963 In the George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT), Turkeyen Campus on April 19, 2013 By Sr Mary Noel Menezes, RSM, AA edited and adapted for this Publication.
Devastation and desolation beckon integration
By Walter Alexander The headline “For the first time in 300 years, there is not a single living person on the island of Barbuda” brings to the fore the stark reality of the plight of some small Caribbean states after the recent hurricanes and in the face of over-whelming economic challenges.
Can the Caribbean survive intense hurricane seasons in the future?
By Ashford Daniel The 2017 hurricane season is far from over, but already several Caribbean islands have had their future jeopardized by intense hurricanes in the space of a few days.