T&T woman, 60, found dead with throat slit

(Trinidad Guardian) Valencia residents were left in shock yesterday, after a senior citizen was found dead on her bed, naked and with her hands tied behind her back and her throat slit.

Elizabeth Susan Lewis, 60, of Old Valencia Road, Valencia, was found around 6 pm by her son-in-law Steve Miguel and daughter Christine, who had gone to drop food for her and clean the surroundings of her wooden house. On their arrival at the house, her son-in-law and daughter found the front door partially opened.

When they went inside they found Lewis dead on her bed and called the Sangre Grande police.

Lewis was reportedly living by herself in the wooden house, which has no electricity or pipe-borne water. She was the mother of three, two boys and one girl.

Police who arrived on the scene cordoned off the crime scene to prevent villagers and other relatives, who had gathered after news of the killing spread, from interfering with their investigation. However, Homicide officers gave up their search for clues because of the darkness and are expected to return today.

Lewis eldest son, Mario, who lives in west Trinidad, told T&T Guardian he had tried several times to get his mother to move in with him but failed to convince her.

“My mom was a decent, quiet and loving lady, she will always advise us to stay away from trouble and live a life where we will be loved,” he said.

“My mother never wanted to leave Valencia because of her roots in Valencia. If my mother was murdered I want swift justice. My mom does not deserve to die in this cruel manner.”

Miguel described his mother-in-law as a humble and jovial woman. He said he and his wife visited her every evening to take food for her.

“She never seemed to be lonely and always in good frame of mind. I will deeply missed her,” he said.

Her daughter was too distraught to speak with the media.

District Medical Officer Fogarola viewed the body and ordered its removal to the Forensic Science Center for a post mortem today.

Visiting the scene were Snr Supt Garth Nelson, ASP Mario Robain, Insp Ken Lutchman Sgt Harper and officers from Homicide Region II Arouca.

Homicide officers are continuing the investigation.