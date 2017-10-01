Neighbours shot dead in T&T

(Trinidad Express) in St Joseph yesterday has left two people dead.

Police said officers of the St Joseph Police Station received a report of a shooting along La Mango Road, Maracas, St Joseph, around 3 a.m.

On arrival, the officers observed the bodies of a man and a woman lying in a pool of blood along the road.

The area was cordoned off and crime scene investigators, along with other officers from the Northern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, visited the scene. Several spent shells were recovered.

The deceased, police said, were identified as Kareem Dabreau, 28, and Alisha ­Bernard, 17. They were said to be neighbours.

It is believed the two were on their way home, when they were confron­ted by armed assailants.