Neighbours shot dead in T&T

(Trinidad Express) in St Joseph yesterday has left two people dead.
Police said officers of the St Joseph Police Station received a report of a shooting along La Mango Road, Maracas, St Joseph, around 3 a.m.
On arrival, the officers observed the bodies of a man and a woman lying in a pool of blood along the road.
The area was cordoned off and crime scene investigators, along with other officers from the Northern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, visited the scene. Several spent shells were recovered.
The deceased, police said, were identified as Kareem Dabreau, 28, and Alisha Bernard, 17. They were said to be neighbours.
It is believed the two were on their way home, when they were confronted by armed assailants.
Musson breaks ground in Jamaica for US$30M Tech Park
(Jamaica Observer) Stanley Motta Ltd, subsidiary of the Musson Group, is investing US$30 million in an integrated Tech Campus at 58 Half-Way-Tree Road in Kingston.
Couple sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder of UWI lecturer
(Jamaica Gleaner) The former household helper and her boyfriend who have been convicted of killing university lecturer Dr Peter Vogel have each been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
U.S. appoints general to oversee military response to Puerto Rico disaster
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, (Reuters) – The Pentagon appointed a senior general to oversee military relief operations in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, even as President Donald Trump’s administration faced calls from lawmakers for a far more robust response to the disaster.
Over 100 evacuated from Dominica by Barbados
(Barbados Nation) The Barbados Coast Guard has evacuated over 100 persons from Dominica to date, and it is anticipated that its disaster relief operations would continue into November 2017.
CAL still can’t fly into St Maarten
(Trinidad Express) Almost three weeks after Hurricane Irma crashed into St Maarten, Caribbean Airlines has announced that it is still unable to operate its scheduled services into the island as the Princess Juliana International Airport remains closed to commercial air traffic.