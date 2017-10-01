Trinidad mother of two beaten to death

(Trinidad Express) A mother of two was beaten to death at her home in Gasparillo on Saturday night.

A male relative has been arrested by police.

Dead is 41-year-old Ria Indaringh.

Police officers said she died from wounds to the head. Officers were told that Singh recently separated.

She worked at an electrical store.

Indarsingh was the twin sister of Rona Indarsingh, the mother of eight-year-old Daniel Guerra, who was found dead in a canal near what is now the location of South Park, at Tarouba, San Fernando in February 2011.

Police detective Darwin Ghouralal was charged with Guerra’s murder but fled shortly after a judge’s warrant was issued for his arrest for murder in 2013.

Ghouralal was never found.