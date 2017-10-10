Wife charged with murder of T&T businessman

(Trinidad Express) The wife of Rio Claro businessman Larry Garcia appeared in court yesterday charged with his murder.
Homemaker Sharmellia Garcia, 28, is jointly charged with labourer Remueako Jarvis, 32, for the September 27 killing.
Sharmellia Garcia and Jarvis, who was described by police as her boyfriend, appeared before Rio Claro Magistrate Gloria Jasmath.
They were charged by Constable Carlon Denoon of Homicide Region II.
