Three bandits killed by T&T cops after robbing business

(Trinidad Guardian) Three men who robbed a woodwork shop in Cunupia were all shot and killed by responding police officers last evening.
Details were still sketchy up to press time, but the three men, who were taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre after the shootout with the police, were not yet identified.
Preliminary reports said the men ran into the woodworking shop at Soogrim Trace last evening, where they proceeded to rob the establishment.
The men then escaped in a waiting vehicle but an alarm was raised by the shop’s owner to police officers who were on patrol at the time.
The officers pursued the getaway car and were shot at by the bandits along Egypt Trace. The police returned fire and the car eventually came to a stop.
The bleeding suspects were then taken to the health centre where they died.
Investigations are continuing.
