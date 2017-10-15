T&T man killed over gold chain

(Trinidad Express) Deryck “Chicken” Hinds was shot and killed near Medine Street, San Fernando on Friday night.

He was one of three men shot and killed between Friday night into Saturday morning.

Reports are that Hinds, a part time vendor and maintenance worker, was murdered during an attempted robbery.

His chain and cash were taken.

Residents contacted the police after they heard gunshots around 7.15 p.m. Hinds’s body was found in a pool of blood.

He died on arrival at hospital.

The other men were killed in Guaico and Sangre Grande.