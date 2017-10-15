T&T man killed over gold chain

(Trinidad Express) Deryck “Chicken” Hinds was shot and killed near Medine Street, San Fernando on Friday night.
He was one of three men shot and killed between Friday night into Saturday morning.
Reports are that Hinds, a part time vendor and maintenance worker, was murdered during an attempted robbery.
His chain and cash were taken.
Residents contacted the police after they heard gunshots around 7.15 p.m. Hinds’s body was found in a pool of blood.
He died on arrival at hospital.
The other men were killed in Guaico and Sangre Grande.
Three murders push toll to 385
(Trinidad Guardian) A teenager, who according to police, shot at residents of Beetham Gardens, was killed yesterday morning.
Russia reaches outline debt restructuring agreement with Venezuela -RIA
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has reached a general agreement with Venezuela on restructuring its debt to Moscow, RIA news agency cited Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Saturday.
‘Rowley has a depraved view of women’ says Network of NGOs
(Trinidad Express) Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley may think his ‘women are like golf courses’ comment is making something out of nothing, but the Network of NGOs thinks otherwise.
Venezuela ex-prosecutor gives U.S. evidence on Maduro officials
GENEVA, (Reuters) – Venezuela’s former chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega said yesterday her team had supplied the United States with evidence “compromising” top officials in the leftist administration of President Nicolas Maduro.
U.N. cultural agency selects France’s Azoulay as new chief
PARIS, (Reuters) – The United Nations’ cultural agency selected former French culture minister Audrey Azoulay as its new chief yesterday, handing her the keys to revive UNESCO’s fortunes after the United States pulled out.