ANGOSTURA chairman Dr Rolph Balgobin cleared of allegations of sexual harassment

ANGOSTURA Holdings Ltd (AHL) chairman Dr Rolph Balgobin has been cleared of allegations of sexual harassment against him by a female executive at the company.
He was cleared in a report done by former judge Rolston Nelson.
The Express was told Nelson’s report was based on the whistleblower complaint and that neither Balgobin nor the female executive was interviewed before it was completed.
Jamaica could lose 90% in aid under proposed US budget cuts
(Jamaica Observer) New York, USA — An influential member of the US Congress, Congressman Eliot Engel, said here Saturday that Jamaica and the rest of the Caribbean could see a 28 per cent decline in assistance under the US Agency for International Development (USAID) programme, if what he describes as a “draconian and short-sighted 33 per cent cut” in his country’s international affairs budget, as proposed by the Trump administration, is implemented.
Jamaica Elections Director Orrette Fisher seeking injunction to prevent removal from office
(Jamaica Gleaner) Director of Elections Orrette Fisher is now taking legal action to prevent the Electoral Commission of Jamaica from removing him from the job.
A handshake before death
(Trinidad Express) Cocorite resident Sayid Callender was shot then stabbed after being approached by two men, one of whom greeted him with a handshake.
FBI investigating Puerto Rico power contract -WSJ
(Reuters) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a $300 million contract that Puerto Rico’s government power company awarded to a U.S.-based energy startup, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Charged with murdering ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend
(Trinidad Express) A Diego Martin man was expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate yesterday, charged with the September 17 murder of Amado Hernandez.