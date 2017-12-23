Triple murder in T&T: Two children spared

(Trinidad Express) A woman and two men were found dead in a house near Jerningham Junction, Cunupia on Saturday.
A baby and an eleven year old were found with the bodies. The children were not physically harmed.
The discovery was made shortly after daybreak.
The victims have been identified as Binta James, Wellington Thomas and Kiston Guy.
Failed vote to oust president shakes up Peru’s politics
LIMA, (Reuters) – Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski could end up the surprise winner of an attempt to oust him from power this week, after some opposition lawmakers broke ranks with party leaders to support him, opening a divide that might strengthen his hand.
Cuba delays historic handover from Castro to new president
A, (ReutersHAVAN) – Communist-run Cuba extended the term of its current leadership to April yesterday, signaling a two-month delay in the historic handover from Raul Castro to a new president, while announcing tighter regulations on the non-state sector.
State Dept tells refugee agencies to downsize U.S. operations
(Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has told refugee agencies it will sharply pare back the number of offices across the country authorized to resettle people in 2018 as President Donald Trump cuts the number of refugees allowed into the United States.
Jamaican jungle safe from mining – for now
MOORE TOWN, Jamaica, (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – A Jamaican pledge to protect a mountainous jungle region from mining is a long-sought victory by an unlikely alliance of greens and the descendants of runaway slaves who claim the land.
More trouble for T&T CJ as Law body starts own probe of allegations
(Trinidad Guardian) The Law Association has retained two senior counsel to look into the issue of whether Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley can be approached to initiate impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.