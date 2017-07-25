Alleged plot to kill president ‘inherently incredible’
– Crime Chief tells CoI
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum yesterday called the allegations of the assassination plot against President David Granger “inherently incredible.”
Blanhum, under cross-examination by attorney Ian Chang, who is appearing for the
Blanhum, under cross-examination by attorney Ian Chang, who is appearing for the Guyana Police Force in the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) set up to examine the plot and the police's handling of the investigation, was responding to the question of how he viewed the allegations made by Andrif Gillard.
