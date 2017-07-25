Cops round up 7 escapees, after 13 tunnel out of Lusignan facility

 

 

Up to press time last night, the police had recaptured seven of the 13 prisoners who escaped from the Lusignan Prison pasture early yesterday morning, after digging a tunnel that took them under the fence and into the backlands.

The 13 inmates, who included nine murder accused, were suspected to have fled the compound sometime between 1 am and 2.30 am yesterday during a heavy downpour. They were subsequently identified as Clive Forde, Tishan McKenzie, Winston Long, Kerry Cromwell, Pascal Smith, Odel Roberts, Kendell Skeete, Paul Goriah, Jamal Forde, Jamal Joseph, Jason Howard, Rayon Jones and Shawn Harris.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In

