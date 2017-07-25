Corentyne business owners hospitalized after bandit attack
– had to jump from veranda
– one person in custody
A Number 73 Village, Corentyne shop owner and his wife were injured and admitted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital yesterday morning, after bandits launched an attack on them around 2 am.
Commander of ‘B’ Division Ian Amsterdam confirmed that one person has since been taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.
A police source close to the investigation told Stabroek News that the person in custody is from the Number 71 Village, Corentyne, and is known to the businessman and his family.
