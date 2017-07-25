Jagdeo decries growing fear after Lusignan breakout

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo last evening voiced concern over the escape of 13 high risk prisoners from a holding area near Lusignan Prison, which he said has driven the nation into even greater fear.

“The Office of the Leader of the Opposition wishes to express its deepest concerns over the latest disaster to have befallen this nation. This morning, 13 of the most dangerous prisoners escaped the pasture in which they were corralled at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara. This latest tragedy has catapulted the nation into even greater fear,” a statement from the Office of the Leader of the Opposition said.

“The matter is compounded by the fact that this government is manifestly incapable of saying or doing anything to allay the fear and trauma that have gripped this land,” it added, before questioning whether the APNU+AFC administration would blame the former PPP/C government for the disaster. “Will they still ludicrously contend that they inherited this situation from the PPP/C government?” it also asked.

Jagdeo reiterated his office’s continued support for the members of the disciplined forces and urged them to expend their best efforts in seeking to capture all the escapees, “so that our country can return to some degree of normalcy.”