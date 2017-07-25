Ramjattan accepts responsibility for ‘embarrassing’ Lusignan escape
Although taking overall responsibility for the “embarrassing” escape of 13 high-risk prisoners from the Lusignan pasture, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday brushed off calls for his resignation.
"I am here because I indeed wanted to help in the security sector. It is unfortunate that this thing has happened under my stewardship and indeed it is a bad thing, if I may say so, but resignation is not a word that I am normally associated with," he told reporters during a press conference held at his Brickdam office.
