Top Cop ordered release of suspect in presidential assassination plot
– detectives testify
Though on leave, Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud passed the instruction for the main suspect in the alleged assassination plot against President David Granger to be released on the night he was detained, police witnesses yesterday testified.
They made this disclosure while testifying before the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the alleged plot and the police's handling of the probe, which is being led by retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe.
