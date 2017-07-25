Use of cell phone jammers at Camp St Prison was stopped

– Prisons Director

Although cell phone jammers were installed at the Camp Street Prison prior to the July 9 fire and jailbreak, their use was discontinued owing to some issues, acting Prisons Director Gladwin Samuels revealed yesterday.

"There is a reason why those jammers that were initially installed …that we had to take steps to desist from the use of it, which I cannot disclose here, but jammers were installed at Camp Street Prison prior to the fire but there were setbacks that resulted in them not being in use," he told a press conference yesterday, while responding to questions about the prisoners' continued possession of mobile phones and their frequent use of social media.

