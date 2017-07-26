Cop says he recommended false report charge over alleged assassination plot

A rank of the Major Crimes Unit yesterday testified that he had suggested that Andrif Gillard, the man who claimed he was offered money to assassinate President David Granger, be charged with giving false information to the police.

Corporal Keon Benjamin told attorney Christopher Ram, who represents the family of the man accused of making the offer, that he made the recommendation in a report to the Assistant Commiss-ioner with responsibility for Law Enforcement.

Gillard, in March of this year, had reported to the police that his neighbour, businessman Nizam Khan, had offered him the sum of $7 million to assassinate President Granger in 2015.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In