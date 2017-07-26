Escapee captured in Wisroc Housing Scheme
Kendall Skeete, one of the 13 prisoners who tunneled out of a Lusignan pasture on Monday, was recaptured today.
The police say that he was held at around 11.15 am in the Wisroc Housing Scheme.
Eight of the 13 from Monday’s breakout have now been recaptured.
Four from the July 9th Camp Street jailbreak are still on the run.
