Ex-cop calls sister, father as witnesses at trial over shooting of teen in mouth

Franz Paul, the former cadet officer who was charged with shooting the then 15-year-old Alex Griffith in the mouth in 2014, yesterday called his sister and father as witnesses when his trial continued.

Paul, of Lot 189 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, is on trial before city magistrate Fabayo Azore on the charge that he shot Griffith in his mouth on April 30, 2014 at Georgetown.

He had testified at the last hearing that his gun went off during a scuffle with the teen over the weapon. He had said the teen had been held as part of an investigation into the robbery of his sister.