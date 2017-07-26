GPL gives fresh assurance on blackouts
The Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL) attributes about 90 percent of blackouts to “trips” in the distribution grid and says that it has already set plans in place to remedy the situation and give its customer uninterrupted power.
"Since last year we understood the problem, after I had called a meeting with the engineers within GPL, and we agreed to put in new equipment like automatic reclosures and fault detection sensors…" Chairman of the power company, Robert Badal told Stabroek News yesterday when asked about the situation.
