Joint Services quell inmate unrest

A disturbance erupted yesterday morning at the new brick prison on Camp Street, hours after 86 prisoners were transferred there from the Lusignan Prison pasture but members of the Joint Services were able to keep the peace.

Stabroek News was told that several of the transferred prisoners started the disturbance after claiming that they are uncomfortable in the facility, which was very hot.

An alarm was raised when the prisoners began to break the beds in their cells, bang the doors and even break sections of the prison.