Joint Services quell inmate unrest

-after transfer to Camp St brick prison

A disturbance erupted yesterday morning at the new brick prison on Camp Street, hours after 86 prisoners were transferred there from the Lusignan Prison pasture but members of the Joint Services were able to keep the peace.

Stabroek News was told that several of the transferred prisoners started the disturbance after claiming that they are uncomfortable in the facility, which was very hot.

An alarm was raised when the prisoners began to break the beds in their cells, bang the doors and even break sections of the prison.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Most Read This Week

  1. Overseas-based Guyanese shot and robbed after leaving bank

  2. Dynamic Airways files for bankruptcy

  3. Three Guyanese miners shot dead at Venezuela camp – Police

  4. Escapee told cops accomplice gave him cash to travel to West Bank – Persaud

  5. Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan

  6. Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan

  7. Top Cop ordered release of suspect in presidential assassination plot

  8. Businessman testifies about runaround to report presidential assassination plot to cops


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds