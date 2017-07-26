Melanie man critical after shot by police

A Melanie Damishana labourer was in critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) up to last night after he was shot by police, who have since launched a probe into the shooting.

The wounded man has been identified as Charles Peters, 36, a father of two of Lot 184 Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara. He was shot twice and his family said that they were told that one of his hands will have to be amputated due to the injuries he sustained.

Police say that Peters was observed running on the road and acting in a suspicious manner. As a result, they stopped to challenge him and it is being alleged that he attacked a police rank, resulting in him being shot.