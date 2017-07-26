Roraima chief pilot dies in crash
A veteran pilot attached to domestic airline, Roraima Airways died yesterday afternoon after his plane crashed while approaching the Eteringbang airstrip in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).
The deceased pilot has been identified as 39-year-old Collin Winston Martin, the chief medical evacuation pilot for the airline.
Martin's body was flown out of the area last evening and arrived at the Eugene F Correia International Airport around 8:30 pm.
