Roraima chief pilot dies in crash

A veteran pilot attached to domestic airline, Roraima Airways died yesterday afternoon after his plane crashed while approaching the Eteringbang airstrip in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The deceased pilot has been identified as 39-year-old Collin Winston Martin, the chief medical evacuation pilot for the airline.

Martin's body was flown out of the area last evening and arrived at the Eugene F Correia International Airport around 8:30 pm.

