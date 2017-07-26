Slain prison officer hailed as fallen hero

Before being laid to rest, Odinga Wain Wickham, the Prison Warden who was gunned down during the July 9 Camp Street jailbreak, was yesterday remembered as a fallen hero who had been a role model to all.

Hundreds of mourners, including family and friends, gathered at the Ann’s Grove Methodist Church before 2 pm to pay their last respects to Wickham, 33, who had succumbed after being shot five times.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In