Slain prison officer hailed as fallen hero
Before being laid to rest, Odinga Wain Wickham, the Prison Warden who was gunned down during the July 9 Camp Street jailbreak, was yesterday remembered as a fallen hero who had been a role model to all.
Hundreds of mourners, including family and friends, gathered at the Ann's Grove Methodist Church before 2 pm to pay their last respects to Wickham, 33, who had succumbed after being shot five times.
