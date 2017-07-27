Astor being torn down

Demolition works on the once famous Astor Cinema located at Church and Waterloo streets have commenced.

On Tuesday a group of men began dismantling the well-known landmark. It is unclear at whose behest the dismantling is being done.

The popular Astor Cinema building had been abandoned since its closure in April 2013. Stabroek News had reported that the curtains had been dropped on the operation of the 1940s Georgetown old-style movie house since it was no longer profitable. It was the last city cinema to close its doors. The Globe, Empire, Metropole, Plaza and Strand cinemas, all in central Georgetown had long been out of commission along with the Star in Albouystown, and Hollywood and Liberty in the Kitty area.

Not long after its closure, Astor was put on the real estate market. According to sources, the building was purchased by a local developer who owns several properties around the central business district.