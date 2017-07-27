Ex-cop acquitted of 2015 Ruby Backdam murder
Ex-policeman Ruel Brandon, was yesterday acquitted of the 2015 murder of Davonan Sookram, after the court upheld a no-case submission made by his attorney, Nigel Hughes.
Justice Nareshwar Harnanan, who presided over the case, had moments earlier ruled against admitting the caution statement, which police said Brandon had given them.
At the conclusion of a voir dire, Justice Harnanan, referring to case law and other jurisprudential authorities, said the court found that the alleged caution statement had not been freely and voluntarily obtained.
