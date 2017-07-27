Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice

Former magistrate Chandra Sohan was yesterday taken into custody at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court for allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice in the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

Sohan, an attorney at law, was arrested yesterday midday and up to press time, there was no word of him being released on bail. According to police sources, they were awaiting word from officials in Georgetown on how to proceed.

The case, which involves US-based Guyanese Marcus Brian Bisram, who had fled the country shortly after the murder and was recently arrested in America, has grabbed the nation's attention.