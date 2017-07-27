Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
Number 70 carpenter murder PI
Former magistrate Chandra Sohan was yesterday taken into custody at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court for allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice in the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.
Sohan, an attorney at law, was arrested yesterday midday and up to press time, there was no word of him being released on bail. According to police sources, they were awaiting word from officials in Georgetown on how to proceed.
The case, which involves US-based Guyanese Marcus Brian Bisram, who had fled the country shortly after the murder and was recently arrested in America, has grabbed the nation’s attention.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Overseas-based Guyanese shot and robbed after leaving bank
-
Escapee told cops accomplice gave him cash to travel to West Bank – Persaud
-
Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan
-
Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary
-
Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan
-
Businessman testifies about runaround to report presidential assassination plot to cops
-
GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000
Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility
Comments
About these comments