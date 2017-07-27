Finance Minister laments low spending on public sector investment programme

“As at end June, less than 30 percent of the Public Sector Investment Programme [PSIP] was expended. What is the reason for this continued sloth in the implementation of the PSIP, at a time when it was touted as a boost to spending in the economy?” asked Finance Minister Winston Jordan.

The minister was at the time addressing the Budget 2018 Preparation and Sensitisation Training Workshop held on Monday at the Georgetown Marriott Hotel. In his remarks to the Heads of Budget Agencies and other Senior Government officials, a copy of which was released by his ministry, Jordan highlighted the fact that the 2017 Budget had been delivered since the 26th November, 2016 and yet, there were budget agencies in June still figuring out specifications of items to be purchased.