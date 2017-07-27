Melanie Damishana labourer shot by police succumbs

Charles Peters, the Melanie Damishana labourer who was shot by the police on Tuesday afternoon, succumbed to his injuries yesterday morning.

Stabroek News understands that Peters, 36, a father of two of Lot 184 Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara died around 1 am at the Georgetown Public Hopsital (GPH) where he was admitted in a critical condition up to Tuesday evening.

He was shot twice; in his arm and foot and his family had said that they were told that if he had survived one of his hands would have had to be amputated due to the injuries he sustained.