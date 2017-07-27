Minister condemns vandalism of GTT cables

Sharing a press conference with the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) , Public Telecom-munications Minister Cathy Hughes yesterday condemned the vandalism of the company’s key fibre optic cables.

On Wednesday in a statement, GTT said that it had incurred costs of some $50 million for lost productivity and in repairs to its infrastructure over the last year which it said had been damaged by vandals.

Speaking at the press conference yesterday at the Ministry of Public Telecommunications at Colgrain House on Camp Street, CEO of GTT, Justin Nedd said that the damage to the "nation's infrastructure" was done by "criminal minded organizations or individuals" who do not want to see the country progress.