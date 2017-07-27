New York court recommends minimum security jail for Ed Ahmad
While saying that he has become accustomed to a life of luxury, a New York court has agreed to recommend that Guyanese businessman Ed Ahmad serves his two-year sentence for conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud at a minimum security facility.
Ahmad's counsel Steven Kartagener had written Judge Dora Irizarry making the request. The US government was then given an opportunity to reply and gave no view except to say that it wanted Ahmad kept apart from the man he testified against, former New York State Senator John Sampson.
