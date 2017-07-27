Screening of passengers travelling to US to be stepped up

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority today announced that in keeping with new rules, screening of passengers travelling to the US will be intensified.

A statement from the GCAA follows:

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is advising the general public that effective immediately, there will be increased mandatory security screening of all passengers for all outbound flights to the United States of America. The checks are in compliance with the recently issued United States Transportation Security Administration (US-TSA) requirements which stipulates that additional screening of passengers and electronic devices larger than a hand-held cell phone such as laptop computers, tablets, iPads among others, be conducted.

As such, passengers are strongly advised to adhere to the mandatory three (3) hours check in time of flights for their airline. This is to ensure that all Stand Operational Procedures (SOPs) relating to security checks and screening are conducted by the airline operators, and to guarantee hassle free travel for passengers.

Guyana is among 104 countries globally that will be adopting the required additional security measures. Those measures include, but are not limited to the following:

Heightened overall passenger and baggage screening;

Screening of electronic devices larger than a cell phone (for example laptop computers, Ipad, tablets, etc.) which are being taken in cabin baggage or carry-ons or checked luggage;

Use of advanced technology for screening passengers, baggage, and electronic devices.

Failing to subject electronic devices to enhanced security screening as referenced above will result in such items being refused transport on board aircraft operating into the USA.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority would like to encourage all travelling passengers to conform to the requirements stipulated by the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) authorities and the airline operators since these new security measures are intended to ensure their safe and secure transport.