Stabbed body of Uitspa labourer found

The body of a 51-year-old labourer/vendor was yesterday discovered with suspected stab wounds in his Uitspa Village, Demerara River house.

He has been identified by the police as Dhanpaul Dookie called `Pauline’.

The police in a press release last night said that investigations are ongoing into the murder which occurred between 8 pm on Monday and 8 am yesterday.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

The body bore multiple suspected stab wounds, according to the police. It is presently at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

No arrest has yet been made.

