Stabbed body of Uitspa labourer found
The body of a 51-year-old labourer/vendor was yesterday discovered with suspected stab wounds in his Uitspa Village, Demerara River house.
He has been identified by the police as Dhanpaul Dookie called `Pauline’.
The police in a press release last night said that investigations are ongoing into the murder which occurred between 8 pm on Monday and 8 am yesterday.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.
The body bore multiple suspected stab wounds, according to the police. It is presently at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.
No arrest has yet been made.
Most Read This Week
-
Overseas-based Guyanese shot and robbed after leaving bank
-
Escapee told cops accomplice gave him cash to travel to West Bank – Persaud
-
Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan
-
Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary
-
Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan
-
Businessman testifies about runaround to report presidential assassination plot to cops
-
GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000
Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility
Comments
About these comments