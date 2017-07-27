Three escapees from Lusignan jailed for a year

Three of the prisoners who fled from a Lusignan holding facility on Monday were jailed for one-year each yesterday while four others contested the charges and decried the conditions under which they had been held;

The seven had been recaptured at various times on Monday.

They appeared in court and were charged with escaping from lawful custody. Three of the men pleaded guilty and were sentenced to one year imprisonment each.