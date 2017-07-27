Three escapees from Lusignan jailed for a year
-for others contest charges, decry conditions
Three of the prisoners who fled from a Lusignan holding facility on Monday were jailed for one-year each yesterday while four others contested the charges and decried the conditions under which they had been held;
The seven had been recaptured at various times on Monday.
They appeared in court and were charged with escaping from lawful custody. Three of the men pleaded guilty and were sentenced to one year imprisonment each.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Overseas-based Guyanese shot and robbed after leaving bank
-
Escapee told cops accomplice gave him cash to travel to West Bank – Persaud
-
Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan
-
Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary
-
Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan
-
Businessman testifies about runaround to report presidential assassination plot to cops
-
GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000
Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility
Comments
About these comments