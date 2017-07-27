Three escapees from Lusignan jailed for a year

-for others contest charges, decry conditions

Three of the prisoners who fled from a Lusignan holding facility on Monday were jailed for one-year each yesterday while four others contested the charges and decried the conditions under which they had been held;

The seven had been recaptured at various times on Monday.

They appeared in court and were charged with escaping from lawful custody. Three of the men pleaded guilty and were sentenced to one year imprisonment each.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Most Read This Week

  1. Overseas-based Guyanese shot and robbed after leaving bank

  2. Escapee told cops accomplice gave him cash to travel to West Bank – Persaud

  3. Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan

  4. Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary

  5. Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan

  6. Businessman testifies about runaround to report presidential assassination plot to cops

  7. GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000

  8. Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds