Anti-smoking bill passed

The National Assembly last night passed the landmark Tobacco Control Bill 2017 which will target smoking in indoor public places and ban advertising of tobacco products.

The bill was passed by a vote of 32 to one with 23 abstentions.

During the five hours of debate, which saw a total of 13 members argue the merits of the long-awaited legislation, the government side of the House was full of praise while the opposition argued that the bill managed at the same time to do too much and not enough.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence in whose name the bill was laid told the house that the passage of the bill was instrumental to the Guyana's quest to achieve the Sustainable Developmental Goal (SDG) three.