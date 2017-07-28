Bill for constitution reform consultations tabled

Twenty-six months after it took office and following breaches of its manifesto commitments, the APNU+ AFC government yesterday took a key step towards constitutional reform by tabling a bill for a consultative commission.

The Constitutional Reform Consultative Commission Bill 2017 was read a first time by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo. Support from the opposition for it is seen as vital to the process moving ahead.

According to the explanatory memorandum, the bill is aimed at reforming the charter so that it is more inclusive, democratic and transparent.

