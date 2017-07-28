Escapee found in Kitty latrine
Murder accused Pascal Smith, one of the prisoners who escaped from the Lusignan Prison pasture on Monday, was apprehended today.
Smith, according to a bulletin issued by the Department of Public Information, was held in Kitty, Georgetown.
Stabroek News was told that he was found in a pit latrine around 12.30 pm.
Smith and 12 others escaped from the Lusignan Prison pasture sometime between 1 am and 2.30 am during a heavy downpour on Monday, after digging a tunnel that took them under the fence and into the backlands.
Smith, 25, is the ninth escapee to be recaptured since then.
Smith, 25, was charged with the May 27, 2017 murder of John Houston, for which he had been remanded.
